Finney County health officials announce fifth coronavirus related death

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Finney County health officials have identified the fifth COVID-19 related death of a resident.

The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Finney County urges citizens to take preventative actions and limit your time in public spaces. Health officials say when you are out in public, wear a cloth facemask and social distance by staying six feet from other people. Upon returning home from a public space, change your clothing immediately, and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Frequently sanitize items such as keys or cell phones.

If you begin to experience a fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath, please call the local COVID-19 hotline at (620) 272-3600 Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: