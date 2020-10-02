Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Finney County Jail announces positive COVID-19 case

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department confirmed one inmate in the Finney County Jail has a positive case of COVID‐19. All inmates and staff members have received a test, and those results are pending.

The county said staff is taking every precaution to prevent further spread.

“Finney County will provide surveillance testing on a regular basis to continue assessment of this situation,” says Colleen Drees, Finney County Health Department director. “We are also supporting the jail staff and medical personnel to provide medical monitoring on all inmates to help prevent spread within the facility.”

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is working in close collaboration with the health department, as well as with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Dr. Lindsay Byrnes, Finney County medical director, will be consulting on cases and inmate health.

