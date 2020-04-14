Finney County reports its first death connected to coronavirus

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department has confirmed the first death of a county resident related to COVID-19.

The victim is a woman who was in her 50s who had underlying health conditions.

The health department is reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with her.

The Finney County Health Department also is reminding everyone to stay home and only leave their houses for essential reasons. If they have to go out, they should practice social distancing and wear cloth face masks.

Finney County says it has had 17 positive coronavirus cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lists Finney County as having 16.

Monday, the health department said people who shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy, 107 N. Jennie Barker Rd, Garden City, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you shopped at the store between March 16 and March 30 and developed COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to stay home and report your symptoms to the Finney County Coronvirus Hotline at 620-272-3600.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.

LATEST STORIES: