Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Finney County Sheriff’s Office closed to the public due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until October 19. The sheriff’s office has experienced several staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantined at their homes.

The Jail is still functioning and patrol and all other areas are still operating as usual.

The Finney County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are monitoring the situation. The sheriff’s office says they are following their recommendations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories