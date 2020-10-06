Finney County Sheriff’s Office closed to the public due to COVID-19

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until October 19. The sheriff’s office has experienced several staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantined at their homes.

The Jail is still functioning and patrol and all other areas are still operating as usual.

The Finney County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are monitoring the situation. The sheriff’s office says they are following their recommendations.

