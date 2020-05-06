Click here for coronavirus updates

First Barton County resident dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Barton County resident died due to COVID-19 the county announced in a news release. Officials did not identify the name or age of the person.

Barton County has now reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Great Bend.

To date, 165 quarantine/ isolation orders have been served in various locations in Barton County with additional orders to be served today.

The county asks residents to refer to the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Environment) website for additional information and statewide statistics.

