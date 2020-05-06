First Barton County resident dies from COVID-19

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Barton County resident died due to COVID-19 the county announced in a news release. Officials did not identify the name or age of the person.
Barton County has now reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Great Bend.
To date, 165 quarantine/ isolation orders have been served in various locations in Barton County with additional orders to be served today.
The county asks residents to refer to the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Environment) website for additional information and statewide statistics.
