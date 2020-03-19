First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cherokee County officials confirm the first positive case of COVID-19 or coronavirus in the county.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves addressed the public Thursday morning.

The patient is a 52-year-old man and is currently quarantined. He was not been hospitalized.

Cherokee County Health Department officials have been in contact with the man and have been working to identify any recent contact he’s had with other individuals.

Individuals who officials believe have been exposed will be contacted by health officials as soon as possible.

Sheriff Groves reiterates the health guidelines placed by the CDC.

The Kansas Department of Health has set up a hotline and online resources for anyone who believes they have COVID-19 symptoms.

