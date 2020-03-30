First coronavirus case identified in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Health Department reports the first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Barton County. Testing was confirmed on Monday, March 30, at 11 a.m.

The case involves a woman over the age of age 60 with travel history. The health department says the patient has been in quarantine for a week, is in isolation at home and expects a full recovery.

The Barton County Health Department is doing patient contact investigation to learn who the patient may have had contact with while symptomatic.

Any people who are at risk of exposure will be contacted as soon as possible. The health department will monitor all contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

