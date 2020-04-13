First COVID-19 death in Harvey County: KDHE classified as probable – not presumptive-positive

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department announced Monday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has determined COVID-19 as a probable factor in a Harvey County woman’s recent death.

The KDHE classified it as a probable, not presumptive-positive, case of COVID-19. A probable case meets clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work — but was negative in nasal swab testing for an active COVID-19 virus, according to the KDHE.

Because of this, the case has not been counted toward Harvey County’s case count at this time but is attributed as a probable COVID-19 death. The health department will seek further guidance from the KDHE on its classification.

“First and foremost, our condolences go out to the family and friends of this member of our community. Harvey County is not invulnerable to the pain COVID-19 is causing in our world,” said Lynnette Redington, Harvey County Health Department Director.

The individual, a woman in her 50s, died April 6. Underlying health conditions were a factor in the woman’s death. The woman had been hospitalized at an out-of-area medical facility. Testing was completed by a private lab. The Harvey County Health Department stated they will work to follow up on all previous contacts.

This is the first probable COVID-19 death in Harvey County.

“We have to remain diligent in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Redington said. “Unfortunately, this death only reinforces the urgency and danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Harvey County previously had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three individuals recovered.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES: