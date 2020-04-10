First COVID-19 positive case in Ellis County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Ellis County Thursday. Testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Laboratories identified the positive case.

The case involves a male in his 30s. The Ellis County Health Department has identified and contacted individuals who were exposed to the patient and directed them to self-quarantine.

The Ellis County Health Department said they’ll release no further information about the patient.

