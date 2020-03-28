FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – St. Catherine Hospital officials confirmed its first presumptive-positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. Officials say the patient is not being hospitalized at this time. Health officials are not releasing any other information right now.
If you are sick:
• Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620.272.3600 before visiting your doctor.
• Stay home except to receive medical care and avoid public areas.
• Monitor your symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms are worsening.
Call 620.272.3600 before going to your provider.
Continue to practice preventative actions:
• Follow Governor Kelly’s Executive Order and STAY HOME except to get essential groceries and household items.
• If you do leave your home, practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet between you and other people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes, and clean all highly used surfaces daily.
• Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if washing is not an option; avoid touching your face.
If you are experiencing a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, or want more information regarding COVID-19, please call the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620.272.3600.
LATEST STORIES:
- First positive COVID-19 case identified in Finney County
- Shawnee County confirms 1st coronavirus death
- Wichita police investigate criminal homicide death of a 38-year-man in south Wichita
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- Oklahoma COVID-19 cases spike to 377, woman in Sequoyah County dies from virus