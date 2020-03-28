First positive COVID-19 case identified in Finney County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – St. Catherine Hospital officials confirmed its first presumptive-positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. Officials say the patient is not being hospitalized at this time. Health officials are not releasing any other information right now.

If you are sick:

• Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620.272.3600 before visiting your doctor.

• Stay home except to receive medical care and avoid public areas.

• Monitor your symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms are worsening.

Call 620.272.3600 before going to your provider.

Continue to practice preventative actions:

• Follow Governor Kelly’s Executive Order and STAY HOME except to get essential groceries and household items.

• If you do leave your home, practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet between you and other people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes, and clean all highly used surfaces daily.

• Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if washing is not an option; avoid touching your face.

If you are experiencing a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, or want more information regarding COVID-19, please call the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620.272.3600.

