First positive COVID-19 case identified in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ottawa County Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

The Ottawa County Health Department said the individual in the positive COVID-19 case is currently in home isolation and is stable.

The Ottawa County Health Department has identified all contacts with this individual and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. They will provide no further information on the patient at this time.

