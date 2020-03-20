WATCH LIVE: First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 Thursday in a Sedgwick County resident. The patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.
Sedgwick County Government will hold a news conference today at 8:15 p.m. Thursday to provide the media with local experts to interview. Click here to watch the news conference live.
Date: March 19, 2020
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E. 9th St., Wichita
