First presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Emergency Management officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have confirmed Friday the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in a Reno County resident.

Officials said the presumptive positive patient is older than 60 years of age and is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KDHE continues to work with the Reno County Health Department and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

