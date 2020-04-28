Fitness centers expect big changes when they reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fitness centers have been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopen, you can expect some big changes. Genesis Health Clubs says it will take the temperature of staff and members before they can enter.

Regan and Jake Wayman, co-owners of Orange Theory Fitness in Wichita, sent out an online member survey to gauge the safety concerns as they prepare to reopen.

“Every one of them said hey we want to be back in the studio, we want to be active, we want to get back into our exercise routines, but we want to do it safely,” said Jake Wayman, co-owner.

Taking that feedback and guidelines from corporate officers, they have created a reopening plan to include extra deep cleaning precautions, more hand sanitizer and wipe stations throughout the studios. It includes increased social distancing, including reduced class sizes.

The Greater YMCA of Wichita is still mapping out its new rules but will include similar safety precautions.

“Maybe limit the use of some equipment. I mean everything is still a little bit on the table as we figure this out,” said Ronn McMahon, CEO Great Wichita YMCA.

The YMCA says they are also considering reopening in phases to gradually bring back the Y’s facilities and many programs.

“We know that we can’t just flip a switch and start every program and everything right back to start with. So we know we have to think about that,” said McMahon.

Both locations say they will decide when to open when they get more from state and local leaders later this week.

