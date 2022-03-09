WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Kansas marks two years since its first case of the coronavirus, it is also marking a grim milestone. On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that COVID-19 deaths went over 8,000.

Since Monday, the KDHE said 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 8,003.

Governor Laura Kelly directed flags to be lowered until sundown Friday, Mar. 11, as a tribute to those who have died and those left behind.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” she said. We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” 

The KDHE also shows 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. In the 107 hospitals that reported to the state, there are a total of 248 COVID-19 patients:

  • 228 are adults
  • 20 are children
  • 39 of the adults are in intensive care

The state says 552 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. In one week, the cases are up 1,453. Of the recent cases, 180 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 193 active clusters, 46 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

  • Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)
  • Corrections: 11 (down 3)
  • Day cares: 2 (down 4)
  • Group living: 6 (down 2)
  • Health care: 4 (up 1)
  • Long-term care: 157 (down 29)
  • Private businesses: 4 (down 1)
  • Schools: 7 (down 7)
  • Sports: 0 (down 1)

While people may want to know the name of the 193 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

  • Leonardville Nursing Home – 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, Wichita – 8 cases in the last 14 days
  • Sterling Village, Sterling – 13 cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since Monday, the KDHE reports more than 8,500 doses have been administered:

  • 1,648 Kansans got their first dose
  • 2,226 got a second dose
  • 4,677 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.40% have received at least one dose, while 57.61% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,946
Anderson2,105
Atchison4,257
Barber1,038
Barton6,478
Bourbon4,378
Brown2,679
Butler18,824
Chase673
Chautauqua839
Cherokee6,133
Cheyenne660
Clark493
Clay1,964
Cloud2,211
Coffey2,405
Comanche439
Cowley10,064
Crawford11,838
Decatur613
Dickinson4,784
Doniphan2,429
Douglas24,755
Edwards560
Elk569
Ellis7,120
Ellsworth2,012
Finney11,243
Ford10,586
Franklin6,899
Geary9,185
Gove785
Graham565
Grant2,198
Gray1,230
Greeley333
Greenwood1,778
Hamilton462
Harper1,647
Harvey9,523
Haskell961
Hodgeman409
Jackson3,873
Jefferson4,739
Jewell785
Johnson144,413
Kearny1,233
Kingman1,950
Kiowa667
Labette6,593
Lane295
Leavenworth19,248
Lincoln619
Linn2,809
Logan840
Lyon9,935
Marion3,313
Marshall2,541
McPherson7,763
Meade1,218
Miami7,698
Mitchell1,423
Montgomery9,390
Morris1,496
Morton622
Nemaha3,229
Neosho5,123
Ness779
Norton2,144
Osage3,888
Osborne790
Ottawa1,190
Pawnee2,118
Phillips1,355
Pottawatomie5,699
Pratt1,925
Rawlins677
Reno18,471
Republic1,345
Rice2,598
Riley13,396
Rooks1,364
Rush808
Russell1,871
Saline14,070
Scott1,277
Sedgwick144,488
Seward6,917
Shawnee47,915
Sheridan786
Sherman1,500
Smith644
Stafford1,134
Stanton430
Stevens1,458
Sumner5,627
Thomas2,373
Trego750
Wabaunsee1,632
Wallace436
Washington1,391
Wichita494
Wilson2,799
Woodson794
Wyandotte46,652
Beaver, OK949
Harper, OK702
Kay, OK12,082
Texas, OK5,957

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Mar. 7, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Mar. 2, 2022
