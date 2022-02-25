WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags in Marion County be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of Sheriff Robert Craft. Craft died on Feb. 16 after battling COVID-19.

“Sheriff Rob Craft served the Marion County community for over a decade,” Kelly said in a news release. “Before becoming Sheriff, he was a member of the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sheriff Craft was deeply committed to keeping his community and the state safe. I offer my condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time.”

Craft will be interred Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. in Marion. Click here for details about the service. Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown.