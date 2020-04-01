Food pantry offering drive-thru during coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church serves thousands of people in need of food. Now, it has started a drive-thru to meet the needs of others.

“So many of our poverty level workers have been let go or their businesses have closed, or any number of reasons they’re out of work. So the least we can do is try and help with some of that,” said Rev. Jackie Carter, Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church.

People in need can set up an appointment with the food pantry on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

