Ford County coronavirus cases jump 14 since Tuesday

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Ford County are looking into a spike in cases.

On Tuesday, the county had 18 cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, they had 14 more. There is now word on the reason for the increase at this time.

“Right now, the health department team is already working on identifying possible contacts and any correlation between the cases, if any,” said J.D. Gilbert, B.S., M.B.A. in a Facebook post.

