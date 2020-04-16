Click here for coronavirus updates

Ford County coronavirus cases jump 14 since Tuesday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Ford County are looking into a spike in cases.

On Tuesday, the county had 18 cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, they had 14 more. There is now word on the reason for the increase at this time.

“Right now, the health department team is already working on identifying possible contacts and any correlation between the cases, if any,” said J.D. Gilbert, B.S., M.B.A. in a Facebook post.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories