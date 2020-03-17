Ford County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The first case of COVID-19 or coronavirus has been identified in Ford County.

The county confirmed the case is in a person over 60 years old who traveled into Ford County. The person is being treated and their family is under quarantine.

Ford County says they are continuing to track COVID-19.

The county says if you are in need of COVID-19 testing because of active symptoms or recent travel, call your medical provider. The county says medical providers, Western Plains Medical Complex and Ford County Health have the ability to test for COVID-19.

For more visit

KDHE Hotline 1-866-534-3463

Ford County Health Department 1-620-227-4545

On Monday, the state of Kansas reported 11 coronavirus cases and one death. This case would mark 12.

