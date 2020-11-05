Ford County sees increase in COVID cases, Walmart closes doors to sanitize

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – What was once the hardest-hit county, is now seeing yet another COVID spike.

Ford County has been monitoring a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. Reaching triple-digit positive numbers over the past week. The number of quarantined individuals connected to the positive cases could not be verified.

County officials say the increase isn’t unique to Ford County as numerous places across the country are experiencing similar outbreaks. What sets them apart is testing rates.

“Safety is part of the job of the county. Since the beginning of this whole thing, we’ve been testing, testing more than anyone else,” said Shawn Fletcher, Assistant County Administrator.

The KDHE reports that testing rates in Ford County are the highest in the state at 352.4 of 1,000 people. Meaning the county has tested nearly a third of its population.

In comparison, Sedgwick county, the county in which Wichita resides, holds a current testing rate of 205.5.

However, the increase in cases has been felt across the community.

“Everyone is coming to terms with living with this and trying to learn how to deal with it. But we have to continue addressing it in the guidance we’ve been given. What’s safe and what’s been effective,” said Fletcher.

The outbreak led to the major grocery store chain, Walmart to close on Tuesday. The store plans to reopen on Thursday.

Officials say the closure is due to increased sanitization and restocking within the store. When asked if there was a COVID outbreak among the store employees, Walmart released this statement:

“As an essential business and a member of the Dodge City community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic, and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Dodge City Supercenter location at 1905 N. 14th Ave. yesterday at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 5.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at any one time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage, and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.“

The outbreak hit the county’s major high school as well. At Dodge City High School, the varsity football team was forced to cancel their playoff game, due to COVID spread within the team.

As for what doctors are seeing, after speaking with local physicians, they say they have seen more young patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as older patients showing more severe symptoms. Hospital officials say they currently have multiple in-patient hospitalizations.

In response to the increase in cases, county officials say their goal is to remain proactive and keep the community safe.

“Keep the safety precautions that have been coming out this whole time. Social distancing, wearing your mask, washing your hands, being careful,” said Fletcher.

To view Dodge City Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

