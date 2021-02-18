Former Wichita Public Library building to be the site of COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former Wichita Public Library will be the site of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Sedgwick County starting Monday, Feb. 22. The site will be at 223 S. Main.

Residents with appointments will have two locations to receive the vaccine Mondays through Saturdays.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered by Sedgwick County beginning February 22

Address Category 223 S. Main, Wichita(Former Wichita Library) Clinic for residents aged 70 and older and health care associated workers. This clinic is for people who are active and can stand for periods of time. 777 E. Waterman, Wichita(Wichita Transit Operations) Drive-thru clinic for health care associated workers and residents aged 70 and older who have mobility difficulties.

Intrust Bank Arena helped launched the vaccine clinic, but with the economy reopening, the arena will start having more events.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner thanked the city of Wichita, Mayor Brandon Whipple, the Wichita City Council who helped secure the library building.

“We know now that we will be here for the foreseeable future, meaning months to get the whole vaccine rolled out,” said Sedgwick Co. Pete Meitzner.

Vaccines have already been offered to those 70 and older in Phase 2 in Sedgwick County. Health care workers were in Phase 1.

A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Based on a new directive from Gov. Laura Kelly, Sedgwick County will also make teachers and school staff a priority as additional earmarked vaccine is available to re-open all K-12 schools across the county and state.

“Becoming fully vaccinated is a critical step for our residents and for our community to protect each other from COVID-19,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer.

The governor’s announcement Wednesday came a week after she told leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature that 60% of the state’s 286 school districts had started inoculating teachers.

The state’s public schools have about 72,000 staff members, including 34,000 certified teachers. Kelly said the state will be able to inoculate school staff because it expects the federal government to start next week to ship an additional 25,000 doses of vaccines a week.

The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has provided more than 34,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 21, 2020. To schedule a vaccine in Sedgwick County, click here.

VACCINE INFORMATION