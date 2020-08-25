Fort Hays State University sees spike in COVID-19 cases believed to be linked to house parties and crowded bars

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – House parties and packed bars are what Fort Hays State University is trying to prevent after a recent spike of COVID-19 cases resulted from a weekend out.

The university reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Monday with an additional 24 students in quarantine due to possible exposure.

“Social activity has generated a rise in those cases. So the typical back to school social things that students are involved in,” said Scott Cason, Chief Communications Officer at FHSU.

The Ellis County Health Department and FHSU officials say one outbreak has been tied to multiple large gatherings on Aug. 14 and 15 from the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

“The previous weekend we saw a huge increase in house parties. There were several house parties on each block down on the campus and there were hundreds of people,” said Don Scheibler, Hays Chief of Police.

Ellis County health officials stress that congregating at parties and in bars can increase the risk of transmitting the virus and accelerate community spread.

“We’ve seen throughout this process, the virus has two plans, to replicate and spread. That’s what viruses do,” said Jason Kennedy, Ellis County Health Services Director. “Ellis County is not unique in this. Most of the college towns are battling the same type of things we have.”

Fort Hays State University student Michaela Sielaff saw the cases rise quickly, but hopes it won’t impact her on-campus experience.

“I don’t want to see the cases rise, because I do wanna stay here. I do wanna stay on campus and I know a lot of people do too,” said Sielaff.

She said returning to classes for the fall semester has been unconventional, but she is grateful for the transparency the college has provided to students, faculty, and staff.

“I just urge people to really focus on their individual efforts. The university is going as far as they can and I think just as a community we need to come together and focus on how we can work to keep the college open for us and stay on campus,” she said.

Fort Hays State University Chief Communications Officer, Cason, stresses that the numbers of cases are constantly in flux, but the college is working to lower the risk of the virus.

Currently, the city of Hays as well as the university have mask ordinances in effect and are working with local bars to help mitigate large gatherings.

The university has also implemented social distancing guidelines and has increased disinfecting and hand washing for students while on campus and in class.

For students that are quarantining due to exposure to the virus, the college has set up off-campus housing options to help prevent other students from getting sick.

“Our folks are adhering to our protocols. We’re asking them to. We’re asking them to help each other remember those protocols, but COVID-19 is a constantly evolving virus and pandemic, and we’re trying to adjust accordingly,” he said, “We need to stick together. We’re all in this together. Working together we can mitigate the spread.”

Following the gatherings from Aug. 14 and 15, Hays Chief of Police Scheibler witnessed greater social distancing and fewer parties this past weekend.

Those in the community hope this is a step in the right direction.

“We want them to have fun, we want them to enjoy our community, but we also need them to take simple measures that can allow us all to continue to move forward,” said Ellis County Health Services Director, Kennedy.

Community officials say even with added safety measures in place, those on- and off-campus need to take the guidelines seriously.

“The repercussions of the virus to them individually might not be that great, but there could be significant repercussions as far as financial implications, societal implications, psychological implications, everything else to the greater community,” said Kennedy.

Ellis County as a whole has seen an increase of 72 cases since Aug. 17 with 77% of those active cases in the population of 18 to 24-year-olds. This is a 700% increase in daily average cases from 1.1 daily cases on Aug. 12 to 7.9 daily cases on Aug. 20.

“It is still bad. It is still a virus. It is still a pandemic. It is still something we are going to have to deal with for a long time. This is not a short-term plan. COVID-19 is not going anywhere. It will be something that we deal for the rest of my lifetime and the rest of most people’s lifetimes. Our job in public health is to bring people to the middle so that both sides will listen and we can take basic, simple steps that allow us to move forward as safely as possible,” said Kennedy.

