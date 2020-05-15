Fort Hays State University to host a virtual graduation celebration on June 19

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University will hold an online virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the FHSU Facebook page.

In early June, the university will mail close to 1,800 “commencement in a box” kits to graduating students. These kits will include the traditional cap and gown along with the appropriate accessories that represent the degrees and accolades earned by each student. Graduating students will be asked to don their caps and gowns and share videos, photos and personal messages of their home graduation celebrations.

Throughout the day, the university’s Office of University Relations and Marketing will share images, original music, messages from faculty and staff, and several special video messages.

Due to disruptions caused this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the nation to find new ways to teach, learn, work and celebrate. Today, May 15, was the date originally scheduled for the first of two spring weekend commencement ceremonies at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

LATEST STORIES: