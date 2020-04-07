Four confirmed COVID-19 cases at Parsons State Hospital and Training Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard announced Monday that three staff members and one resident at Parsons State Hospital and Training Center (PSHTC) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

These are the first confirmed positive cases at any of the four state hospitals.

All three staff are women and over 25 years of age. The resident has been moved to an on-grounds location being used as an isolation unit. To protect their identity, no further information will be released.

KDADS and PSHTC staff, including the hospital’s medical director, have been in consultation with Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) officials and Labette and Crawford County officials about guidance and next steps to address these circumstances.

PSHTC, opened in 1903 as a state hospital for epileptics, was renamed Parsons State Hospital and Training Center in 1957 and is one of two residential treatment, training and care facilities operated by the State of Kansas to serve individuals with intellectual disabilities. The hospital occupies 43 buildings on 163 acres.

