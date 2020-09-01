Click here for coronavirus updates

Four Wichita adult care centers deal with coronavirus clusters

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are coronavirus clusters at four Wichita adult care homes and independent living centers. There are no deaths linked to these newly discovered COVID-19 cases.

  • Sedgwick Plaza, 2455 N. Woodlawn, has 14 cases (5 residents, 9 staff)
  • Wichita Care and Rehab, 4007 E. Lincoln, has 8 cases (1 resident, 7 staff)
  • Stratford Home, 1425 N. Stratford Ln, has 7 cases (4 residents, 3 staff)
  • Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Center, 1555 N. Meridian, has 18 cases (12 residents, 6 staff)

The health department investigates disease outbreaks and offers guidance to facilities.

For adult care homes, it recommends isolating any symptomatic people away from other residents. The health department also offers free testing to residents and staff. It also makes sure close contacts are identified, notified and isolated.

