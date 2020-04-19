Fourth confirmed COVID-19 case in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Stevens County Health Department announced a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday.
The health department said this fourth confirmed case is unrelated to the first case and is asking everyone to limit their outings to essential travel only.
This case is still being investigated. The Health Department is asking everyone to limit their outings to essential travel
only
