Click here for coronavirus updates

Fourth confirmed COVID-19 case in Stevens County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Stevens County Health Department announced a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday.

The health department said this fourth confirmed case is unrelated to the first case and is asking everyone to limit their outings to essential travel only.

This case is still being investigated. The Health Department is asking everyone to limit their outings to essential travel
only

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories