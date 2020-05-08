Fourth COVID-19 related death in Finney County

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department confirmed the fourth death of a Finney County resident related to COVID-19 Friday. The patient was a man in his 80s who had underlying medical conditions.
The Finney County Health Department is encouraging residents to follow their recommendations, including staying home, limiting time spent in public places, and practicing social distancing.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets
- Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Arbery death
- Kansas man who sought trial by combat now wants ex-wife evaluated
- Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas climb 132; 1 new death and 3 hospitalizations reported