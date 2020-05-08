Fourth COVID-19 related death in Finney County

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department confirmed the fourth death of a Finney County resident related to COVID-19 Friday. The patient was a man in his 80s who had underlying medical conditions.

The Finney County Health Department is encouraging residents to follow their recommendations, including staying home, limiting time spent in public places, and practicing social distancing.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES: