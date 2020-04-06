Fourth positive COVID-19 case in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its fourth presumptive-positive COVID-19 case in Harvey County Monday.
The department said the individual in this lastest case has already completed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s criteria for recovery.
The confirmed case is a man in his 50s. The individual had known out-of-state travel, and had been in self-quarantine. The man completed the criteria while test results were compiled. The testing was completed by a private lab. Harvey County Health Department said the case will continue to be under investigation, and they will follow up on all contacts.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
