Franklin County confirms Kansas’ 8th case of coronavirus, state of disaster declaration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners under the recommendation of the Emergency Manager has declared a State of Local Disaster for Franklin County.

Following a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 they say the outbreak is being taken seriously by Franklin County and all response partners are making efforts to minimize the risk of all disease currently present in the community.

The county says precautions have been taken and anyone who we believe has come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined. The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.

It is highly recommended that those over the age of 60 and those with underlying health concerns take all precautions to self-protect. Please consider avoiding social gatherings.

Franklin County Health Officer, Dr. Bud Ransom, has suspended classroom and extracurricular activities for all Franklin County Schools for two weeks, starting on March 16, 2020. At the end of the two-week period, public health and school officials will reevaluate the situation. The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other medical issues that can be addressed over the phone, please contact your healthcare provider before presenting tor their office or to the Emergency Room.

By recommendation of the Franklin County Health Officer, inside events that have over 100 attendees should be canceled. Events with lower attendance should contact the Franklin County Health Department for more information.

Meanwhile, the county says everyone should take these common steps to avoid contracting COVID-19, Influenza A & B, and the seasonal cold.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your face and cover your face when coughing or sneezing.

• Refrain from personal contact with other people.

• Socially distance yourself from large gatherings of people.

• Utilize disinfectant products on common surfaces if you have to be out (grocery cart).

• Utilize hand sanitizers when hand washing is unavailable.

For updates and more information go to: www.franklincoks.org/covid19 or contact Franklin County Communications Director Kaci Brady – kbrady@franklincoks.org

