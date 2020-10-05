Free community COVID-19 testing offered in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is offering free community testing locations in Reno County.

Testing is open to everyone whether you have symptoms or no symptoms. The toll-free phone number for people to call for an appointment is 844-834-3657. The phone line will be open starting Monday, October 5, 2020. To ensure your privacy, everyone wanting to be tested must schedule an appointment with the Reno County Health Department to be tested at these testing locations.

The current list of locations is as follows (more dates, times, and locations will be announced as they are scheduled):

Saturday, October 10, 2020, Turon City Maintenance Building 201 N Burns St Turon, KS 67583 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Salt City Splash 1601 S Plum St Hutchinson, KS 67501 4p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, October 15, 2020, Hutchinson Sports Arena west parking lot 700 E 11th Ave Hutchinson, KS 67501 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2020, Haven High School 400 E 5th Ave Haven, KS 67543 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, October 18, 2020, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 612 S Maple St South Hutchinson, KS 67505 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Fairfield High School 16115 S Langdon Rd Langdon, KS 67583 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2020, Pretty Prairie Elementary School 320 S Rhodes St Pretty Prairie, KS 67570 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

