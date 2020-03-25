Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — It started with an infected person from out of town who attended a funeral. Now the largest hospital in Georgia’s mostly rural southwest corner is rapidly running out of space amid the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the entire state.

At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, intensive care beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, employees are hand-sewing masks to help stretch dwindling supplies, and every day is a struggle.