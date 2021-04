FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College in coordination with the Finney County Health Department and LiveWell Finney County is holding a free and open to the public COVID-19 vaccine clinic today on campus.

The Pfizer vaccine, for those 16 and older, is available today in the Beth Tedrow Student Center Endowment Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

An appointment is not required, and they ask that you bring identification.

Masks are required on campus and inside the clinic.