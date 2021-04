FILE – In this April 10, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Ashleigh Velasco, left, administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Rosemene Lordeus, right, at a clinic held by Healthcare Network in Immokalee, Fla. With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Pentecostal COGIC, in partnership with Kansas Southwest Jurisdiction COGIC, Bishop Mark L. Gilkey, the Sedgwick County Health Department, and Black Nurses Association are holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday, April 18.

The church is at 730 N. Cleveland. The clinic is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is open to the public, but an appointment is required. Call (316) 262-7155 to schedule.

The Pfizer vaccine is what will be given. It is for those 16 and older.