Garden City becomes the first major city in southwest Kansas to approve a mask ordinance

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of not having a widespread mask mandate in the southwest part of the state, Garden City will now be the first major hub requiring face coverings in public.

The city commission called a special meeting on Wednesday to address a petition calling for a face covering request.

This comes after health officials state nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases surfaced over the past two weeks.

The ordinance will require the wearing of face coverings in businesses, organizations, restaurants, and whenever social distancing cannot take place.

The mask ordinance will start on Monday and will remain in place for 30 days, at which point the commission will revisit the matter.

The ordinance was brought to light after city leaders, medical physicians, and school officials approached the city commission asking for help.

“Our medical community really reached out and said, a lot of those were doctors and teachers and nurses and professionals, and said, hey we really need your help,” said Troy Unruh, Garden City mayor. “Their testimony and the things that they were bringing to us, it really said, hey this is very serious.”

The Finney County Health Department states that the county has a 43% weekly positivity rate according to their most recent data from the week of October 26-30.

Doctors say, the masks may be their last chance to make a difference.

“This is not in any way victorious. We have a problem out here, and we need to do something. I hope it helps. We’ve done everything else. This is the thing we haven’t done,” said Dr. Gretchen Dunford, a board-certified general surgeon.

As for businesses, a survey conducted by the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce found nearly 55% were in support of the mask ordinance.

“Our business community is definitely doing everything they can to keep their guests and their customers safe,” said Myca Bunch, President of Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce.

But although doctors say the community is taking steps in the right direction, they urge, the fight against the virus isn’t over.

“I fear that it’s not going away anytime soon. So this is a great time to buy in, hunker down, and help their neighbor,” said Dunford.

One of the biggest concerns voiced by many supporting the ordinance, was they want to prevent any further medical resource strain on the local hospital and other care facilities.

For more information on exemptions and enforcements regarding the mask mandate, click here.