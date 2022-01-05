Click here for coronavirus updates

Garden City Community College implements COVID protocols ahead of spring semester

Coronavirus in Kansas

Garden City Community College (KSN file photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — As students get ready to head back to school and COVID-19 cases continue to mount across the state of Kansas, Garden City Community College has announced their COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester.

On Wednesday, the school announced that they would be implementing their protocols in three separate phases, and they will have a “COVID committee” to monitor the situation throughout the school year.

In Phase One, masks are optional across campus, although there are some situations where masks will be required.

In Phase Two, masks are required for all indoor events and in classroom settings. Masks are encouraged outside of those circumstances as well.

In Phase Three, masks will be required for everyone on campus when indoors and encouraged while outdoors as well.

Garden City Community College is set to return to class on Jan. 10 and will begin in Phase One with masks encouraged but optional.

