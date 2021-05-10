Garden City Community College moving to ‘mask appreciated’ approach

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College will transition to a “mask appreciated” approach starting on May 17.

The college said in a statement that they appreciate mask-wearing and support those who wish to wear masks for the comfort and safety of themselves and others. However, the college said requiring masks on campus will no longer be a part of practice for the summer session.

The college said masks may still be required in certain classrooms and/or offices based on the needs of employees with health-related concerns. They ask that you bring a mask with you and follow posted signage in those locations.

The GCCC COVID committee said they will continue to track and follow the weekly gating criteria of the Finney County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

If criteria determine that masks are required, GCCC reserves the right to do so. The college will re-evaluate the mask policy for the Fall 2021 semester in the late summer.