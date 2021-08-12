Garden City Community College offering $500 vaccine incentive to students

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College has announced new measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks in certain areas and offering a vaccine incentive to students and employees.

Beginning today, masks will be required for all in classrooms and learning environments and student life programming events held indoors.

The college said the decision to move to Phase 2 of the multi-tiered Healthy and Safe Campus Plan was not

made lightly. With Finney County listed as an area of “high transmission” according to the CDC and an increasing positivity rate, the decision to require masks was made in the interest of securing a safe and healthy environment.

Vaccine Incentives

GCCC will provide a $500 financial incentive for on-campus students, faculty, and staff who submit an immunization card showing they’re fully vaccinated. Students and employees will be sent instructions on uploading their vaccination records for verification.

Employees and students who work on campus and/or have at least one class physically on campus are eligible. Employees and students who were vaccinated prior to August are also eligible.

Employees and students must be fully vaccinated by the end of October to be eligible.

Assuming two shots, the second shot would need to be received on or before October 15.

The incentive will be applied to student accounts and employee payroll in November. GCCC will host a vaccine clinic monthly on campus in coordination with the Finney County Health Department.

