Garden City elementary school moves to remote learning following COVID outbreak

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite many precautions such as daily screenings, small workgroups, and mask requirements, students at one Garden City school are now learning remotely.

Jennie Barker Elementary School moved to online learning Monday.

The decision comes after several staff and students either tested positive or are in quarantine for COVID-19.

The district is working to disinfect the school and has notified parents of students possibly exposed to the virus. The Finney County Health Department is also following up with parents of students that need to quarantine.

The district says the decision to move the remote learning was done out of an abundance of caution and in part to a staffing shortage.

“It became difficult to safely and effectively provide instruction and supervise the students with the staff members available,” said Roy Cessna, Public Information Coordinator for Garden City Public Schools.”

The district would not say how many coronavirus cases there are at the school, but the safety and health of their students, staff, and community is their main priority.

They hope to reduce any further spread through the remote-learning measures.

Classes will remain online this week and the district will then reevaluate if it’s safe for students and staff to return to school.

For more information about the Operational Plan and the school and classroom status, click here.

