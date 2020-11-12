Garden City requires face masks, Finney County does not

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — People who live in Finney County may have to wear a face mask depending on whether they are in the city limits of Garden City.

Garden City leaders adopted an ordinance Wednesday requiring people to wear a mask while inside or outside of public places where it is not possible to maintain a distance of 6 feet of separation. There are some exceptions. Click HERE for the details.

Today, the Finney County Commission announced it supports the Garden City ordinance, but has no plans to consider any additional ordinances to this effect.

“With the growing evidence of the increased impact the virus has had on our residents, health care workers, first responders, and hospital, local government officials are being asked to do something,” County Commission Chairman Duane Drees said in a news release. “As the population of Garden City comprises over 72% of the total population in Finney County, it is appropriate and reasonable for the City of Garden City Commission to consider the required use of face coverings within the City of Garden City.”

He said the Finney County Commission will continue to encourage and support all health and safey measures necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.