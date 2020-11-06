Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Garden City schools moves to Level 5 Protective Measures starting Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools has increased the operation level of the district to Level 5 Protective Measures with some schools operating at a Level 6 Remote Learning due to elevated COVID numbers. 

The protective level will start on Monday, November 9, and the district will stay at the elevated level of the operational plan until November 30. 

Monday will be Day B (last name M-Z attending school) and Tuesday will be Day A (last name A-L attending school) using the (A/B) calendar.  

For more information, go to the district’s website at www.gckschools.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories