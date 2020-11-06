Garden City schools moves to Level 5 Protective Measures starting Monday

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools has increased the operation level of the district to Level 5 Protective Measures with some schools operating at a Level 6 Remote Learning due to elevated COVID numbers.

The protective level will start on Monday, November 9, and the district will stay at the elevated level of the operational plan until November 30.

Monday will be Day B (last name M-Z attending school) and Tuesday will be Day A (last name A-L attending school) using the (A/B) calendar.

For more information, go to the district’s website at www.gckschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: