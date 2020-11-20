Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Garden City schools will transition to remote learning starting Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 457 Garden City Public Schools will transition all students to Level 6 ‐ Remote Learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 23. All learning will continue remotely at‐home for all students through December 22, 2020.

The district said in a letter that the community is experiencing a high rate of COVID and it has impacted many families and staff members in the district.

The district said they had shortages of teachers, paraeducators, nursing staff, custodians, bus drivers, food service workers, and administrators due to COVID-related absences.

The district said they have been able to complete 10 weeks of on‐site classes and two weeks of hybrid classes.

For more information about the Operational Plan and the school and classroom status, go to www.gckschools.com.

