Get vaccinated and get in ‘free’ at Exploration Place

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place is giving people the chance to get in free if they take part in a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.

The popular science and discovery center has partnered with Damm Pharmacies and Kansas Beats the Virus. They will offer vaccinations to anyone ages 12 and over this Saturday and Sunday.

After getting vaccinated, participants and their families will receive free admission.

The Exploration Place vaccine clinic hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, and 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6. If you are interested, you must pre-register by clicking here.

If this is your first dose, you will then schedule your second dose for June 26 or 27 at Exploration Place.

