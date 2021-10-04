Get vaccinated, Wichita! Ascension Via Christi, Wesley Healthcare team up in video to encourage COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita doctors, nurses and other clinicians from Ascension Via Christi, Wesley Healthcare and the Sedgwick County Medical Society are working together to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last few months, hospitals have seen a rise in cases due to the delta variant.

During a virtual news conference Monday, a minute-long video from frontline medical workers was presented (shown above), stressing the importance of keeping the community safe and healthy.

“We recognized one of the most important things we could do to help end the pandemic was to encourage all of our friends and families to get vaccinated,” said Dave Stewart, Wesley Healthcare’s director of public relations.

Over the weekend, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000. The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over 12 who wanted them. That’s deeply frustrating to doctors and public health officials who say vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations, and serious illnesses.

“The reason it was painful is because those losses could have been prevented by the vaccine that we know are safe, effective and work,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, chief clinical officer for Ascension Via Christi.

Doctors hope that people who watch this video will turn to them to make informed decisions about their health.

“Even if this message can save one life, it will be worth the time and effort,” said Antonios.