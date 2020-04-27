Girl Scouts donate cookies to Ascension Via Christi caregivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies have been donated to Ascension Via Christi as a thank you to frontline caregivers battling COVID-19.

The donation was part of Cookies for Courage, an initiative recognizing health care providers, first responders, city and county workers, grocery store clerks, and other essential workers.

“We are delighted to deliver Girl Scout cookies to our Ascension Via Christi heroes, thanks to the generosity of Kansans,” says Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “Girl Scout’s goal is to provide the comfort of a tasty treat and to show our deep appreciation to thousands of courageous essential workers across the state.”

Kansans can purchase cookies for frontline workers at $5 per package or $60 per case. All proceeds from Cookies for Courage support leadership experiences for Girl Scouts across 80 counties in Kansas.

“Donations like these help our caregivers find small moments of indulgence and comfort,” says Julianna Rieschick, chief nursing officer for Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland board member. “This gift reminds our caregivers that they are not alone in the fight and supports a great organization at the same time.”

To donate to Cookies for Courage, go to kansasgirlscouts.org.