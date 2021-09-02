Click here for coronavirus updates

Goddard votes to mandate masks for K-6 students and teachers

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another Kansas school district could put a mask mandate in effect.

The Goddard Board of Education voted 7-0 for masks to be mandated for K-6 students including visitors and teachers.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 everyone inside Wellington Public Schools must wear a mask. The district held a special meeting Wednesday night. Last week, Wellington closed schools until Sept. 7 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The board will discuss COVID issues at each school at its next meeting.

A mask mandate for Valley Center schools begins Friday. Masks will be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while inside USD 262 Valley Center Public School buildings during the school day.

