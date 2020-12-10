‘GoGetTested.com/Kansas’ – Governor Kelly introduces website for free COVID-19 testing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Wednesday to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Kansas. In her briefing, the governor promoted the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign — her administration’s public health initiative to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kelly mentioned the website gogettested.com/kansas as part of the campaign’s latest launching. This website will help Kansans get easier accessibility to getting COVID-19 tests done. Visitors to the website can use an interactive map to locate free testing locations across the state and book an appointment.

“The website is live now and will be updated regularly as more testing locations are added in the coming days and weeks, we expect to have about 50 more testing locations by the end of this month,” Governor Kelly said. “Anyone can get a test at these locations, not just those who have been exposed or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” she said.

The governor said the tests are free and don’t require any proof of insurance or ID. She said this type of early screening is a proactive step Kansans can all take to identify the virus in their communities early on.

“It’s how we’ll keep our businesses and schools open, how we’ll protect our family our friends, and neighbors from the threat of the virus,” Governor Kelly said.

