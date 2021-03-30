GOP fights Kansas mask policy as coronavirus variant spreads

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas House are formally registering their opposition to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for encouraging counties to keep mask mandates in place.
They’re doing it as a potentially more infectious strain of coronavirus becomes more widespread in the state. The House gave first-round approval Tuesday a resolution telling legislative leaders to use their power under a new law to revoke any order from Kelly for a statewide mask policy.
Kelly has said she will issue such an order Thursday, though counties will be able to opt-out. Meanwhile, Shawnee County confirmed its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.