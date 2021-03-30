GOP fights Kansas mask policy as coronavirus variant spreads

Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, left, R-Ottawa, speaks with GOP colleagues during a House debate, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Finch and other Republicans oppose Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for encouraging counties to keep mask mandates in place. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas House are formally registering their opposition to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for encouraging counties to keep mask mandates in place.

They’re doing it as a potentially more infectious strain of coronavirus becomes more widespread in the state. The House gave first-round approval Tuesday a resolution telling legislative leaders to use their power under a new law to revoke any order from Kelly for a statewide mask policy.

Kelly has said she will issue such an order Thursday, though counties will be able to opt-out. Meanwhile, Shawnee County confirmed its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

