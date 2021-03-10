GOP lawmaker pushes plan to undo Kansas policy on vaccines

Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, right, R-Galena, confers with Sen. Brenda Dietrich, left, R-Topeka, before Hilderbrand asks a committee to sponsor his bill preventing the state from threatening to withhold COIVD-19 vaccines from counties, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Hilderbrand opposes a state health department policy of withholding vaccine doses to keep counties from moving to a new phase of inoculations before the rest of the state. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Kansas outlined a measure Wednesday that would overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s policy of withholding doses of COVID-19 vaccines from counties wanting to move to a new phase of inoculations before the rest of the state.

Senate health committee Chair Richard Hilderbrand called the policy “blackmail or extortion.” The state Department of Health and Environment has described withholding vaccine doses as an “enforcement mechanism” and Kelly says the goal is to “keep the train running as smoothly as we possibly can.”