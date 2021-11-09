GOP leader pushing to protect Kansas workers refusing shots

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the Statehouse on May 5, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker is pushing to protect the ability of Kansas workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to provide unemployment benefits if they won’t get inoculated.

Senate President Ty Masterson outlined his proposals Tuesday during a meeting of a joint legislative committee looking for ways for Kansas to resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by President Joe Biden.

The committee was expected to take up Masterson’s proposals. Masterson told reporters during a break in the committee’s meeting that he’s more seriously considering having lawmakers call themselves into special session to consider such proposals.

The full GOP-controlled Legislature isn’t scheduled to reconvene until January.

