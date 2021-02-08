GOP leaders: Kansas’ virus emergency might end March 31

This screen shot shows Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, giving the Republican response to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Senate chamber at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson says Republicans “always trust Kansans to know what is best for themselves and their families.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two top Republican lawmakers say Kansas might not need to keep its state of emergency for COVID-19 in place past the end of March.

The comments Monday from Senate President Ty Masterson and Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop signaled some resistance from the GOP-controlled Legislature to keeping pandemic restrictions in place through the spring.

Their comments are significant because a law enacted last month keeps the current state of emergency in place only through March 31.

Lawmakers haven’t yet discussed how far they want to let Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly extend the current state of emergency.